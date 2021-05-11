Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 287,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,398,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $88.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.