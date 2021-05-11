Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,978,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.48% of Morgan Stanley worth $697,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 594,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

