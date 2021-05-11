Morgan Stanley Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $124.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

CZR stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

