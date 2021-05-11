Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 28,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.