Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

