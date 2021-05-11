Morgan Stanley Trims TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price to $35.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,247 shares of company stock worth $6,434,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.