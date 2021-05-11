Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,148.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $810,906.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,215 shares of company stock valued at $42,497,766. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $253.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

