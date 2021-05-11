MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €75.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €106.78 ($125.62).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €66.92 ($78.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €75.26 and its 200-day moving average is €87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

