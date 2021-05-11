MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €116.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €116.00 ($136.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.78 ($125.62).

MOR stock opened at €66.92 ($78.73) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.26 and a 200 day moving average of €87.24.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

