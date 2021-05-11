MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $155.41. 39,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,681. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

