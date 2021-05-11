MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.63

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.63 and traded as high as C$54.81. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.50, with a volume of 46,490 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.
In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.