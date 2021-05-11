MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.63

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.63 and traded as high as C$54.81. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.50, with a volume of 46,490 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

