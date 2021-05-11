MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 11,724 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.