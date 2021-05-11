MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.18 and a 200 day moving average of $276.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

