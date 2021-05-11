MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

