MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

