MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

