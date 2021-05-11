MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13,850.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $474.22 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

