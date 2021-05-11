MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

