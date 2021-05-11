MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

