MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,084 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.