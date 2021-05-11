MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,261 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

