MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 5,781 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

