MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 613 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

SPGI stock opened at $390.36 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.08 and a 12-month high of $397.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

