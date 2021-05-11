Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.73

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $11.16. Mullen Group shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 3,024 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLLGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

