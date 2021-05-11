Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $91,167.89 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.74.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

