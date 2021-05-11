MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 5,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 73,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,529. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.