Myriad (XMY) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Myriad has a market cap of $11.17 million and $84,684.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,780,190,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

