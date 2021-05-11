Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 45% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $682,635.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.98 or 0.09094018 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.