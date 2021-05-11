MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.