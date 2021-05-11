Name Change Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0697 on Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $64,428.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00084376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00060300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00796413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.29 or 0.09462739 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars.

