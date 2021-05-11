Namecoin Price Hits $1.83 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Namecoin has a market cap of $26.90 million and approximately $86,563.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,365.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.54 or 0.02632017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00682361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001920 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

