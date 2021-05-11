Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Nano has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $105.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00015694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,687.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.90 or 0.07165471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.98 or 0.02577267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00659300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00195255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.31 or 0.00790847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.49 or 0.00662396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00523819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006083 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.