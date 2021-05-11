Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 42,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,814. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
