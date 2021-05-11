Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $267,782.89 and $9,063.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

