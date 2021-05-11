National Bank Financial Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Sector Perform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
