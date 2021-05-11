National Bank Financial Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Sector Perform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

