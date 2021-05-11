National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

NCMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCMI opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.