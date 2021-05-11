National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 824,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.