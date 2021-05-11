National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.