National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

