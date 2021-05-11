NatWest Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,225% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 call options.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

