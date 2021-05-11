Navcoin Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $45.59 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006228 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00051648 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,709,798 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

