Neblio Price Tops $3.11 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00005509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $54.26 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00059402 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002588 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006015 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,860,201 coins and its circulating supply is 17,469,426 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.