Needham & Company LLC Cuts Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $15.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

VLDR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 108,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

