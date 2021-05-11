NeoGames S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames’ (NASDAQ:NGMS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. NeoGames had issued 4,807,522 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $81,727,874 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of NeoGames’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.