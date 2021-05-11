NeoGames S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames’ (NASDAQ:NGMS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. NeoGames had issued 4,807,522 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $81,727,874 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of NeoGames’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
NASDAQ NGMS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
