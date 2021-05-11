NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $72.00 million and $10.51 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

