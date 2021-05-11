NetEase (NTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08. NetEase has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.