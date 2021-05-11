Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.69 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

