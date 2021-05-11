Neural Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $55,236.99 and $106.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 91.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00085925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.00791953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.32 or 0.09271002 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

