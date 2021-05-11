Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,571. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

