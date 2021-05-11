Neutron (NTRN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Neutron has a total market cap of $355,612.92 and approximately $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010519 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

